Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Optical superoscillation without side waves

By SPIE
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptical superoscillation refers to a wave packet that can oscillate locally in a frequency exceeding its highest Fourier component. This intriguing phenomenon enables production of extremely localized waves that can break the optical diffraction barrier. Indeed, superoscillation has proven to be an effective technique for overcoming the diffraction barrier in optical superresolution imaging. The trouble is that strong side lobes accompany the main lobes of superoscillatory waves, which limits the field of view and hinders application.

phys.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Waves#Wave Propagation#The Wave#Advanced Photonics#Jinan University#Moonlike#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Country
China
Related
Computersarxiv.org

Fast & accurate emulation of two-body scattering observables without wave functions

We combine Newton's variational method with ideas from eigenvector continuation to construct a fast & accurate emulator for two-body scattering observables. The emulator will facilitate the application of rigorous statistical methods for interactions that depend smoothly on a set of free parameters. Our approach begins with a trial $K$ or $T$ matrix constructed from a small number of exact solutions to the Lippmann--Schwinger equation. Subsequent emulation only requires operations on small matrices. We provide several applications to short-range potentials with and without the Coulomb interaction and partial-wave coupling. It is shown that the emulator can accurately extrapolate far from the support of the training data. When used to emulate the neutron-proton cross section with a modern chiral interaction as a function of 26 free parameters, it reproduces the exact calculation with negligible error and provides an over 300x improvement in CPU time.
ScienceNature.com

Evanescent waves modulate energy efficiency of photocatalysis within TiO coated optical fibers illuminated using LEDs

Coupling photocatalyst-coated optical fibers (P-OFs) with LEDs shows potential in environmental applications. Here we report a strategy to maximize P-OF light usage and quantify interactions between two forms of light energy (refracted light and evanescent waves) and surface-coated photocatalysts. Different TiO2-coated quartz optical fibers (TiO2-QOFs) are synthesized and characterized. An energy balance model is then developed by correlating different nano-size TiO2 coating structures with light propagation modes in TiO2-QOFs. By reducing TiO2 patchiness on optical fibers to 0.034 cm2/cm2 and increasing the average interspace distance between fiber surfaces and TiO2 coating layers to 114.3 nm, refraction is largely reduced when light is launched into TiO2-QOFs, and 91% of light propagated on the fiber surface is evanescent waves. 24% of the generated evanescent waves are not absorbed by nano-TiO2 and returned to optical fibers, thus increasing the quantum yield during degradation of a refractory pollutant (carbamazepine) in water by 32%. Our model also predicts that extending the TiO2-QOF length could fully use the returned light to double the carbamazepine degradation and quantum yield. Therefore, maximizing evanescent waves to activate photocatalysts by controlling photocatalyst coating structures emerges as an effective strategy to improve light usage in photocatalysis.
EnvironmentPosted by
Action News Jax

Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change

The deadly heat wave that roasted the Pacific Northwest and western Canada was virtually impossible without human-caused climate change that added a few extra degrees to the record-smashing temperatures, a new quick scientific analysis found. An international team of 27 scientists calculated that climate change increased chances of the extreme...
ChemistryPhys.org

Discovery of a mechanism for efficient autophagosome formation

Drs. Nobuo Noda (Director) and Tatsuro Maruyama (Researcher) et al. at the Institute of Microbial Chemistry (BIKAKEN, Tokyo, Japan) discovered that lipidated Atg8, the most famous factor that mediates autophagy, has membrane perturbation activity and elucidated that this activity is responsible for efficient autophagosome formation. Autophagosome formation is an essential...
EngineeringPhys.org

Device built for extreme environment could speed Actinium-225 production

High pressure ion chromatography—using a high-pressure pump to enable more rapid separation of ions—is one of the fastest and most efficient ways to do chemical separations. The problem: Modern electronic HPICs aren't built to withstand the high-radiation environment of a hot cell or some of the strong chemical solvents used...
SciencePhys.org

New method to measure loss of signal in far-infrared instruments

After carefully observing dim objects in the night sky, you don't want to waste any precious signal on its way from the telescope dish to the detector. But in the case of far-infrared astronomy, it's not as easy as it sounds to transport the signal efficiently. In fact, it's even an endeavor to measure the exact amount of signal that gets lost. Scientists from SRON and TU Delft have now found a new, easier way to determine the signal loss. In the process they designed a signal-carrying microstrip for the DESHIMA-2 instrument that loses only 1 in 4,900 photons. The results are published in Physical Review Applied.
ScienceMedicalXpress

A large-scale examination of the protein composition of dendritic spines

Dendritic spines, small membranous protrusions emerging from a brain cell's dendrite, help to transmit electrical signals to neurons. These spines can have a variety of different shapes, ranging from so-called "stubby" to "mushroom-like." Mushroom spines have been found to be of key importance for the functioning of the human brain...
ChemistryPhys.org

Making bendable ice by growing single-crystal microfibers

A team of researchers working at Zhejiang University in China has developed a way to grow water ice that is elastic and bendable. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes how they grew their single-crystal microfibers and suggest possible uses for them. Erland Schulson with Dartmouth College, has published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team in China.
Technologytechxplore.com

Radiofrequency transistors based on high-purity carbon nanotube arrays

Most next generation wireless communication technologies require integrated radiofrequency devices that can operate at frequencies greater than 90 GHz. Two of the semiconductors most widely used to fabricate radiofrequency devices are silicon complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) field-effect transistors (FETs) and transistors based on III-V compound semiconductors, particularly GaAs. Both these semiconductor...
SciencePhys.org

Efficient genetic engineering platform established in methylotrophic yeast

Pichia pastoris (syn. Komagataella phaffii), a model methylotrophic yeast, can easily achieve high density fermentation, and thus is considered as a promising chassis cell for efficient methanol biotransformation. However, inefficient gene editing and a lack of synthetic biology tools hinder its metabolic engineering toward industrial application. Recently, a research group...
SciencePhys.org

Remote control for plants

Plants have microscopically small pores on the surface of their leaves called stomata. These help plants regulate the influx of carbon dioxide for photosynthesis. They also prevent the loss of too much water and withering away during drought. The stomatal pores are surrounded by two guard cells. If the internal...
SciencePhys.org

Evolution in real time

How does unicellular life transition to multicellular life? The research team of Professor Lutz Becks at the Limnological Institute of the University of Konstanz has taken a major step forward in explaining this very complex process. They were able to demonstrate—in collaboration with a colleague from the Alfred Wegner Institute (AWI)—that the unicellular green algae Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, over only 500 generations, develops mutations that provide the first step towards multicellular life. This experimentally confirmed a theory on the origin of multicellular life, which says that the evolution of cell groups and the subsequent steps towards multicellularity can only take place when cell groups are both better at reproduction and more likely to survive than single cells. These findings have been published in the current edition of Nature Communications.
Chemistrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Scientists create a new form of elastic ice

Water ice is extremely stiff and breaks easily instead of bending. However, a single long ice crystal can be much more flexible. Limin Tong of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China and his colleagues have used this quality to make the most elastic water ice to date. The findings of their study were published in the journal Science.
WildlifePhys.org

Scientists explore seamounts in Phoenix Islands Archipelago, gain insights into deep water diversity

Marine scientists aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute's research vessel Falkor have identified likely new marine species and deep sea organisms on nine seamounts that were explored for the first time in the remote Phoenix Islands Archipelago. In a 34-day expedition that ended today, scientists also conducted high-resolution seafloor mapping of more than 30,000 square kilometers and video exploration of five additional seamounts.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers have taught a drone to recognize and hunt down meteorites autonomously

Planetary scientists estimate that each year, about 500 meteorites survive the fiery trip through Earth's atmosphere and fall to our planet's surface. Most are quite small, and less than 2% of them are ever recovered. While the majority of rocks from space may not be recoverable due to ending up in oceans or remote, inaccessible areas, other meteorite falls are just not witnessed or known about.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves – Orders of Magnitude Faster

Scientists can now process months’ worth of gravitational wave data in minutes. When gravitational waves were first detected in 2015 by the advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), they sent a ripple through the scientific community, as they confirmed another of Einstein’s theories and marked the birth of gravitational wave astronomy. Five years later, numerous gravitational wave sources have been detected, including the first observation of two colliding neutron stars in gravitational and electromagnetic waves.
CancerPhys.org

Match matters: The right combination of parents can turn a gene off indefinitely

Evidence suggests that what happens in one generation—diet, toxin exposure, trauma, fear—can have lasting effects on future generations. Scientists believe these effects result from epigenetic changes that occur in response to the environment and turn genes on or off without altering the genome or DNA sequence. But how these changes...
ComputersPhys.org

Seeing with radio waves

Scientists from the Division of Physics at the University of Tsukuba used the quantum effect called 'spin-locking' to significantly enhance the resolution when performing radio-frequency imaging of nitrogen-vacancy defects in diamond. This work may lead to faster and more accurate material analysis, as well as a path towards practical quantum computers.
SciencePhys.org

Some assembly required: How a cellular machine builds itself

As you read this text, the millions of cells that make up your body are hard at work. Within every cell is a flurry of activity keeping you alive, mostly driven by machinery that is made up of proteins. Some of this protein machinery is so important to living things that it has remained unchanged over millions of years of evolution.
Houghton, MImtu.edu

Issei Nakamura Wins CAREER Award for Charged Liquids Research

A computational approach to understanding how ions in polymer liquids interact could unlock better methods of creating lithium polymer batteries and purifying water. Issei Nakamura, assistant professor of physics at Michigan Technological University, has received a National Science Foundation (NSF) Faculty Early Career Program (CAREER) Award for his research on computational methods to simulate how polymeric liquids interact with electric charges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy