Why being a great hackathon contestant can help with a research career. At first, Hackathons and AI research seem like they have few similarities, mainly the fact they are both CS and AI-related. However, after being involved in both for over a year now, I’ve learned to use hackathons to improve my research skills and vice versa (similar to how multi-task learning works). While research is a real occupation as opposed to competing in hackathons, there are lots of portable skills between the two that are important to highlight. Both of these have basically become my life outside of high school now, so I’ve been deeply analyzing how the two are similar and why I seem to enjoy both so much.