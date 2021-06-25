Cancel
Colorado State

As Wildfires Burn Across Colorado, Congressman Neguse Raises Need for Wildfire Resiliency, Forest Service Funding with Interior Secretary Haaland At House Hearing

By Office of Congressman Joe Neguse
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Joe Neguse, Chair of the U.S. Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands questioned Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in the Natural Resources Committee this week, requesting increased federal resources in the wake of raging wildfires in the West. He shared the need for robust forest service funding and wildfire resiliency investments in this year’s budget to support wildfire suppression efforts in Colorado and across the West.

