Scotland County, NC

City fire department brings out the ‘Hot Car’ for demonstration

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbS9q_0af8ERoC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixkMV_0af8ERoC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVnt0_0af8ERoC00

LAURINBURG — Local residents might be noticing a car with a digital thermometer on it in various places across Scotland County.

On Thursday, those going through the drive-through at Chick-fil-A were able to see the temperature inside the Pooles Automotive car reach 158 degrees despite being only 86 degrees outside.

It was the first time the “Hot Car” has been brought out since 2019, as last year the car wasn’t brought out due to COVID-19. The car is a part of the Safe Kids North Carolina initiative.

“Weather plays a big part in where and when we can have it out,” said Fire Chief Jordan McQueen. “The equipment can’t get wet, so if there’s a chance of rain we don’t bring it out.”

The goal of having the vehicle out at the various locations is to show how hot it can get in a vehicle in hopes of preventing people from leaving their children in the car even for a few minutes.

“Anytime a child dies in a vehicle, it’s a 100% preventable death,” said Safe Kids Mid-Carolina’s Region Coordinator Amy Hamilton Forester. “We realize that a lot of people question how a child can be left in a car but we live fast-paced lives and we’ve learned that when there’s just the slightest change in a routine it can lead to a child being left in a car … so far in the United States we’ve had four hot car deaths and one of those was in North Carolina.”

Some of the top safety tips for preventing heatstroke include avoiding heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute and make sure to keep your car locked when you’re not inside so kids don’t get in on their own. Another is to create reminders such as keeping a stuffed animal or another memento in your child’s car seat when it’s empty and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder.

Lastly is to take action — so if a person sees a child alone in a car, call 911 so trained professionals can respond to these situations.

“We had a hot car save in 2016, so it’s something important for us to have in our community to help educate parents,” McQueen said. “The Hot Car was done in Concord three weeks ago at the Safe Kids Conference and the Chief State Fire Marshall Brian Taylor and Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey cooked s’mores on the windshield dash on a pan. That’s how hot the car get.”

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Darryl Ford added he hopes by having the car out in the public it can help remind parents to not even leave their kids in the vehicle for a minute.

“Sometimes parents can get a little too confident leaving their kids in the car,” Ford said. “They’ll run in somewhere for a minute and they don’t realize the temperature that’s involved with leaving their kids in the car … sometimes people will walk into Walmart for just a few things and think it’s easier to just leave their kids in the car, it’s better to take your kids with you because it’s better to be safe in these situations.”

For information about where the Hot Car will be follow the city of Laurinburg Fire Department Facebook page.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
