Scotland County, NC

Info sought to assist local veterans

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 16 days ago

LAURINBURG – In an effort to assist needy veterans, Scotland County Veterans’ Services Officer Michael McNey is developing a comprehensive list of companies, organizations and agencies that could donate time and/or materials.

This would be used to point veterans in the right direction for projects such as ramps, house repairs, etc.

“Any time a veteran needs assistance and help with projects for their house, I am not sure where to go, stated Mr.McNey. “I know there are some folks out there that would be willing to help, I just need to hear from them.”

If your business, organization, or agency would be willing to help out Scotland County veterans or for questions, please contact McNey at 910-277-2597.

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

