Canisius High alum Trevor Gooch takes over championship volleyball program
Canisius High School has announced that former player and Nazareth College graduate Trevor Gooch will take over as head coach. Gooch takes over for Tom Weislo, who in his 25 seasons has guided Canisius to 21 consecutive regular-season and playoff championships in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association. Weislo will remain with the program as an assistant and executive director of volleyball operations.buffalonews.com