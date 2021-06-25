15 gear and software deals to improve your WFH setup and boost productivity

A manager’s one-on-one communication with his employees will create a happier work environment and will result in increased production of the company. Many corporations don’t realize how important it is to integrate programs or processes that will make their employees happy. It’s been proven that workers feel happier when there is one-on-one communication with their managers. If a company focuses on improving the way the managers communicate with their employees, production will increase. As Gerald R. Griffin once said, “People work for people, not for companies. A worker’s regard for his supervisor will affect his opinion of his employer. Production is related to attitude, so much so that an organization which disregards this human equation will not achieve as much as it could achieve.”