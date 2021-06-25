Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

15 gear and software deals to improve your WFH setup and boost productivity

By Stack Commerce
Posted by 
Popular Science
Popular Science
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s becoming more and more apparent that working from home is here to stay. What seemed to be a temporary solution at first is now looking like it will be a long-term status quo for many Americans across the country. Even though there are organizations that are trying to go...

www.popsci.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Popular Science

Popular Science

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Software#Wfh#Productivity#Social Media Marketing#Wfh#Americans#Tech Gear#Grey Rrb#Evachill#Ac#Indiegogo#Versatile Wireless#Usb#Nytstnd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Computers
News Break
Mobile Apps
News Break
Google
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

8 best home printers to upgrade your wireless office setup

While wireless home printers might be quite a normal concept now, it was only a few years ago that technology caused a huge shift in printer design. We’re sure that everyone reading this has, at some point, had to clasp a printer in one hand while frantically trying to plug its wire into a USB port around the back of the computer. All the time being worried that the ink cartridges have leaked or the paper you shortsightedly already put in the tray is about to spill out.No more! The wireless printer is now, understandably, wildly popular. Almost consigning its...
AmazonClick2Houston.com

These $10 courses can help you stop procrastination and boost your productivity

Getting lost in your thoughts or being easily distracted can make you struggle at work, and you’re not alone. Believe it or not, being unproductive doesn’t necessarily mean you’re lazy. Many of us simply don’t have the drive we once had to get tasks done and done well. If you’ve been struggling with meeting deadlines or finding fulfillment in your work, you have to check out The 2021 Learn Productivity & Personal Development Bundle, which is on sale now for only $9.96.
SoftwareInfoworld

AI gives software development tools a boost

The sudden acceleration in digital transformation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic revealed how unprepared most businesses were. One of the biggest problems they still face is the “app gap,” the lack of applications that end users need to do their jobs effectively. Low-code and no-code tools go some of the way to filling the gap, with UI builders and robotic process automation, but there’s still a lot to do.
Computerstechnave.com

How the Acer TravelMate Spin P4 boosts up your productivity at home

It's been more than a year now since many of us have been working at home. With the given circumstances, we don't think the FMCO will end anytime soon and we hope that most of you have a comfortable workstation at home. However, if you're actually looking for a new laptop, one particular device to consider could be the Acer TravelMate Spin P4.
Technologyknowtechie.com

5 tips for getting the most out of your streaming setup

The Internet significantly altered the way people communicate. It’s also reshaped entertainment services, enabling consumers to stream programs instead of subscribing to cable and stream live content on streaming sites such as Twitch and YouTube Live. Today, thousands of streamers play video games online. Streamers include amateurs, who enjoy connecting...
Electronicstechnologynetworks.com

Improve Your Labs Sample Evaporation Productivity

Drawing upon patented Vacuum Vortex Concentration technology, the BioChromato Smart Evaporator C10 offers fast and effective evaporation of up to 10 samples in vials in parallel improving your labs' productivity. In independent testing, the Smart Evaporator C10 was shown to reduce the drying time for 8 aqueous samples from 2 hours using a rotary evaporator to just 15 minutes.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Deal: Boost your security with 50% off a Google Nest Secure Alarm Kit

Feel secure and safe with a Google Nest Alarm kit that’s sure to cover your security needs. Whether it’s to protect your home, important possessions, or your business, security has always been a worthwhile investment. If you’re looking to add security that’ll give you that extra peace of mind, look no further. This Google Nest Secure alarm system starter kit will give you security and more at only $199.99 ($200 off) — 50% off its original price.
ComputersCult of Mac

Make your M1 MacBook Air setup as light as, um, air [Setups]

Many people have a thing for clean, simple computer setups where distractions are minimized and productivity — of whatever type — is maximized. Redditor CosmicCrispApple seems to find a Zen-like state simply by emphasizing the color white with some black contrast on the desk. But it’s really not that simple....
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Various Uses of Your Ticket Software

Customer service software and ticket software are two different applications that help customers with their needs. Since this software are used on so many computers around the world today, you will be able to help your customers in no time at all. Thera are many features that you can expect from a helpdesk system when using as your customer support tool.
EconomyThrive Global

Open Communication with Employees Improves Productivity

A manager’s one-on-one communication with his employees will create a happier work environment and will result in increased production of the company. Many corporations don’t realize how important it is to integrate programs or processes that will make their employees happy. It’s been proven that workers feel happier when there is one-on-one communication with their managers. If a company focuses on improving the way the managers communicate with their employees, production will increase. As Gerald R. Griffin once said, “People work for people, not for companies. A worker’s regard for his supervisor will affect his opinion of his employer. Production is related to attitude, so much so that an organization which disregards this human equation will not achieve as much as it could achieve.”
Softwaregitconnected.com

Mastering IntelliJ IDE to Boost your Productivity

As a developer, your IDE is your main tool for building products and you’re spending a significant amount of time with it. That’s why you should use it as efficiently as possible — knowing about its most powerful features, shortcuts and plugins. There’s a lot, like auto-completion, syntax highlighting, and...
Cell Phonesgearjunkie.com

Used Gear on Your Phone: Pastimes App Launches Mobile Gear Exchange

Pastimes mobile app has launched a new marketplace function to help outdoor enthusiasts buy and sell gear to like-minded adventurers. Whether you bomb trails on a mountain bike, leave civilization for backpacking adventures, or paddle over wild rapids in isolated locales, the gear you take with you is critical to ensuring you have a blast and stay safe.
HealthFinancial Times

Healthy habits to boost productivity

Caffeine regimens and perfected email headings are among some of the chirpier personal productivity hacks that have faded during the pandemic — with many workers struggling to stay sane as the lines between the professional and personal blur. Studies have shown that while office workers are generally working well from...
Economymuncievoice.com

Do You Want to Improve Productivity In Your Manufacturing Business

Time is money, as the old saying goes. Isn’t it true that the more production you can squeeze out in a certain amount of time, the more money you make? However, if you have been having trouble increasing output or even if everything is running smoothly, there are several things you can do to boost productivity without losing quality, ranging from removing impediments to restructuring your workflow.
Electronicstalkandroid.com

[Deal] Spruce up your gaming setup with Govee’s new Glide Wall Light for $79

Looking to pep up your gaming setup? Govee’s new Glide Wall Light will let you customize the room with its diffused RGBIC light effects that will illuminate the wall in up to 57 colors simultaneously, all from the comfort of your smartphone or the Google Assistant. Having only just been launched for $99, Govee’s Glide Wall Light is already on sale for just $79.99.

Comments / 0

Community Policy