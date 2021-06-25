Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The new Mission Master XT is a massive military self-driving pack mule

By Kelsey D. Atherton
Posted by 
Popular Science
Popular Science
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattles can be decided on the margins. Logistical concerns like the availability of ammunition, or having a stretcher on hand to evacuate a wounded soldier, play key roles. A new robot from German defense giant Rheinmetall, the Mission Master XT, is a way for soldiers in the field to bring everything they might need on patrol, without having to spare a driver for a supply truck. Announced June 18, the XT is the latest iteration in a series of useful robot carts. It’s marketed as a self-driving robotic mule.

www.popsci.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Popular Science

Popular Science

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Vehicle#Autonomous Robot#Electric Power#Un#German#Xt#Nato#Rheinmetall Canada#Gps#Path#Mission Master
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
United Nations
Related
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Mission Master XT autonomous amphibious assault vehicle

Autonomous military vehicles are becoming more and more part of everyday warfare and one new addition to the range of vehicles available to troops is the Rheinmetall Mission Master XT. An autonomous amphibious assault vehicle that can be used to carry 2,204 pounds of supplies to soldiers in the field, and thanks to its rechargeable lithium-ion batteries can almost silently maneuver its way through the terrain with a range of over 460 miles.
Carshiconsumption.com

Rheinmetall Is Building Unmanned AI ATVs For Hardcore Military Missions

Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Rheinmetall AG is a leading German defense firm that produces everything from stun grenades to tanks. And though the company already produces a line of autonomous unmanned ground vehicles — or “A-UGVs”— Rheinmetall has now expanded its range of remotely-piloted go-anywhere amphibious vehicles with the Mission Master SP and Mission Master XT.
CarsAutoblog

White Motorcycle Concepts aims for the electric land speed record

White Motorcycle Concepts CEO Rob White plans to break the electric land speed record on a bike built in-house to do just that. The all-electric WMC250EV is theoretically capable of exceeding 250 mph (as its name suggests) and will provide the foundation for a line of road-going scooters and bikes White plans to mass-produce. For now? It's about proving that the technology works, and to do so, WMC is aiming to take down the Voxan Wattman, which currently holds the world's land speed record for an electric motorcycle at 254 mph.
BicyclesPosted by
Gadget Flow

SUPER73-ZX aluminum eBike features a light aluminum alloy frame and a removable battery

Hit the road with power and comfort when you have the SUPER73-ZX aluminum eBike. It boasts an aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum alloy frame that’s lighter and more durable than steel. What’s more, this electric bike is resistant to rust and corrosion. And the cutting-edge 615 Wh removable battery and motor give you 80+ kilometers of range. Best of all, it’s street legal with several riding modes. Additionally, the new ZX seat keeps you more comfortable. Moreover, with a 79 cm seat height and adjustable handlebars, this aluminum eBike accommodates a range of users. Furthermore, with its 10-speed Shimano Zee rear derailleur, you can gear with riding modes and speed levels. So you can adapt your pedaling style to almost any kind of terrain and comfort. Additionally, connectivity with the Super73 app allows you to manage your bike easily. And the turn-by-turn navigation system makes getting to your destination easy.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Autonomous Driving Will Massively Impact Range

As EVs proliferate, we see new advancements almost daily. But we also find new obstacles to overcome. In addition to driving style, exterior temperature, climate control system usage, we must remember that all of these computers and sensors and radar and lidar and augmented reality all have a cost in addition to their dollar amount. They all use energy. In an internal combustion engine, it doesn't really matter because the battery (and sometimes a 48-volt electrical system) is being charged continuously. But in an electric vehicle, all of that energy use results in a significant drop in range.
CarsTelegraph

How long will an electric car’s battery last?

Ask any electric car maker how long the main drive battery will last and the loudest sound you’ll hear is the shuffling of feet. No one wants to answer the question, yet it’s crucial data for consumers, for the EV market as a whole, for the Government’s electrification strategy and for the environment.
Technology19fortyfive.com

1,000,000 Rounds Per Minute: The Metal Storm ‘Gun’ Is Simply Insane

Until the invention of the first repeating rifles in the middle of the 19th century, the average soldier could typically fire about three rounds per minute. The truly skilled might have been able to get off the occasional fourth round, which is why for centuries armies lined up in mass – it was essentially the only way to ensure that some of the rounds would hit their targets.
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The American automotive industry was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first three quarters of 2020. People could not visit dealerships. Vehicles languished on dealer lots. That started to change late in the year. By the end of 2020, sales began to explode. This continued into 2021, and some models are so scarce people […]
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

GM Shares New Vision For Chevy Silverado

General Motors Design has been showing off various conceptual sketches of late, showing either the early stages of the design process or a completed idea that never made it to production. A great number of these have been of trucks, including a crazy off-roader that looks perfect for a film about a dystopian future. Other sketches look like relatively basic redesigns of the Silverado. We've also seen a sexy coupe design and a sportier look for the Sonic hatchback, but the latest post shared by GM Design is once again of a truck, and this one seems to be fairly realistic while also looking futuristic.
Coronavirus19fortyfive.com

The 5 Best Rifles If the End of the World Happens

A global pandemic, COVID-19 or coronavirus has taken the world by storm. One of the most important tools a person could have to maintain their survival in the event of a total societal collapse is the rifle. Able to reach out and hit targets at a range that pistols and shotguns are unable to, rifles are ideal weapons for both self-defense and hunting situations. And in today’s article, I’m going to show you the 5 best survival rifles (along with a bonus one) to defend your family with.
19fortyfive.com

The CZ 75B Is One Hell of a Self-Defense Gun (Better Than Glock?)

CZ’s flagship semi-automatic pistol, the 75B, is a Czech-made firearm that has become number one for military, police, and security agencies worldwide. In fact, it’s one of the most trusted home/self-defense pistols out there. But why? Keep reading to find out. Accuracy. Trusted by professionals across the world, the 75B...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

These 16 Cars Cost More Used Than New Right Now

Right now, the automotive market is a mess. That's a tremendous understatement, especially in the United States as the global microchip shortage leaves auto dealerships empty with virtually no new inventory. As such, used cars are in serious demand and the result is some kind of bizarro world where rain falls up from the ground, cats and dogs get along, and used cars are worth more than their new counterparts.
CarsJalopnik

Toyota Says Screw It And Shows The Full 2022 Tundra

Toyota is as bad as Nissan when it comes to letting their trucks sit with no significant updates. Can you believe the current Tundra is only its second generation? It debuted in 2007. I was still in high school. There have been three generations of the F-150 since then. But that’s all going to change soon, as this is our first look at the all-new, third-generation Tundra.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Will Stop Building New Vehicles This Month

It's amazing how much damage a thumbnail-sized set of electronic circuits can do to one of the world's biggest industries. The ongoing semiconductor chip crisis shows no signs of relief as automakers struggle to conserve their already dwindling supplies and hard decisions continue to be made. Ford is the latest example.
CarsNewsweek

Ford's New Turbocharged F-150 Truck is America's Quickest Police Car

The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder, a truck, is the quickest police car in the U.S. Test data from two police vehicle testing organizations show that the vehicle has a quicker zero to 60 mph, zero to 100 mph, and quarter-mile time than any other new law enforcement vehicle sold in America.
HousingPosted by
GeekyGadgets

McQueen EDC pocket knife hits Kickstarter from $175

If you are in the market for a new EDC pocket kinfe you might be interested in a new design from BP Knives called the McQueen. The compact folding and locking pocket knife features a CPM-4V blade, minimal components, and all steel construction. “Designed and constructed in the United States, this rugged, functional, and elegant knife is the ideal tool for every day carry.”

Comments / 2

Community Policy