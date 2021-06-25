The new Mission Master XT is a massive military self-driving pack mule
Battles can be decided on the margins. Logistical concerns like the availability of ammunition, or having a stretcher on hand to evacuate a wounded soldier, play key roles. A new robot from German defense giant Rheinmetall, the Mission Master XT, is a way for soldiers in the field to bring everything they might need on patrol, without having to spare a driver for a supply truck. Announced June 18, the XT is the latest iteration in a series of useful robot carts. It’s marketed as a self-driving robotic mule.www.popsci.com