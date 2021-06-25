Cancel
Microsoft’s Panos Panay on building Windows 11 during a pandemic, Android, and the leak

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big Windows 11 leak earlier this month was never part of Microsoft’s plan. Developers at the company have spent the majority of the pandemic working from home and secretly building a new version of Windows that’s designed for a post-pandemic era. “It didn’t really leak. It was some early weird build,” says Microsoft’s Windows and devices chief Panos Panay in an interview with The Verge. “It didn’t matter, when something like that gets out incomplete, you’re like: okay.”

Panos Panay
#Windows Apps#Windows Mobile#Windows Os#Verge#Microsoft Teams#Uwp#Pwa
Related
Softwarewindowsreport.com

Microsoft’s new UI for Cloud PC just got leaked

The inevitable has happened again, and one of Microsoft's new releases got leaked again. After the giant Windows 11 leak, we are now talking about the Microsoft Cloud PC project. Apparently, from the available information, it seems that Cloud PC is going to be offered via browser. We could see...
ComputersCPA Trendlines

Microsoft Unveils Windows 11

Microsoft has officially confirmed the name for the next release of Windows: Windows 11. After months of teases, hints of the number 11 and a giant Windows 11 leak, Microsoft’s new operating system is official. MORE TECH THIS WEEK: Hard Drives Could Hold 10X More | Amazon Expands Virtual Health...
Softwaremediapost.com

Microsoft's Windows Adds Tipping Feature To Help Monetize Content

Microsoft this year will release the next version of its Windows operating system, which will include features that offer publishers more ways to monetize their content. Windows 11 will be available as a free download for existing Windows users during the holiday season. The company demonstrated the features in a...
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft releases new Office Insider build with a Windows 11 visual refresh

Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build today, which includes a slew of noticeable changes for the Office apps, including a refreshed UI, rounded corners, and an improved experience for dark and light modes. This update is now live for all Beta Channel users running v2107 Build 14228.20000 or newer on Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs.
ComputersComputerworld

Windows 11 Insider Previews: What’s in the latest build?

In late June, Microsoft announced the upcoming release of Windows 11 and is now releasing early preview builds to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Not everyone, though, will be able to participate in the Windows 11 Insider program, because the new operating system has more stringent system requirements than Windows 10.
SoftwareSeattle Times

Five things to know about Microsoft’s Windows 11

Microsoft just moved your Windows Start button. But don’t worry, you can move it back. The redesign of the iconic Windows menu, now in the center of the screen rather than the corner, is just one of a slew of changes that Microsoft announced Thursday for the next version of the software that runs your home PC or the laptop you’ve been assigned to use at work or school.
Cell Phonesrockpapershotgun.com

Windows 11's Android apps won't need to use Amazon app store after all

The surprise announcement last week that Windows 11 would support Android apps was tempered by fact that Microsoft is using the Amazon app store to deliver them. Thankfully, you won’t be tied to the Amazon store. A Microsoft engineer has confirmed that you can ‘sideload’ apps in Windows 11, meaning you can install games and more from anywhere.
SoftwareGhacks Technology News

No Win32 Updates in Windows 11's Microsoft Store

Microsoft revealed earlier this month that the Microsoft Store in the company's Windows 11 operating system would add support for Win32 applications among other things. The Windows 10 store supports UWP applications only, one reason for it being a ghost town since introduction in Windows 10 in 2015. Not everything...
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft announces ARM64EC - a new way to build apps on Windows 11 on ARM

If you're a fan of Windows 11, it's a big day. Microsoft has released the first build of Windows 11, clarified while (mostly) sticking to its stance on blocking pre 8th gen CPUs, and has also announced a new "Emulation Compatible" binary interface for Windows 11 on ARM, called ARM64EC. The new interface allows developers to transition their apps to run with native speed on ARM, even if they "dependencies or plugins that don’t support ARM yet."
SoftwareComputerworld

The Windows 11 rollout: Microsoft’s most-botched announcement ever

When Microsoft releases a new version of Windows, it often powers up the hype machine and lets it rip. Just think back to Windows 95, when Microsoft paid the Rolling Stones $3 million to use “Start Me Up!” as the operating system’s theme song, draped a 300-foot Windows banner over Toronto’s CN Tower, and lit up the Empire State Building in red, yellow and green, the company’s colors.
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft: Here's how organizations can plan their transition to Windows 11

The general release of Microsoft's next major operating system, Windows 11, is almost upon us with the company flighting the first Insider Preview build yesterday. It comes with a bunch of new features as well as known issues. In this vein, Microsoft has penned a blog post to urge organizations to prepare for their transition to Windows 11, as expected.
SoftwareThe Verge

Microsoft warns of Windows ‘PrintNightmare’ vulnerability that’s being actively exploited

Microsoft is warning Windows users about an unpatched critical flaw in the Windows Print Spooler service. The vulnerability, dubbed PrintNightmare, was uncovered earlier this week after security researchers accidentally published a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit. While Microsoft hasn’t rated the vulnerability, it allows attackers to remotely execute code with system-level privileges, which is as critical and problematic as you can get in Windows.
SoftwareVoice of America

Windows 11: What to Expect in Microsoft’s First Update in Six Years

Microsoft has announced Windows 11, the first major update in six years of its widely used computer operating system. The new version has a simplified design. It also adds new tools to help users better organize their desktop workspace for working on several different tasks at once. Windows 11 also...
Posted by
Alexa Buzz

Microsoft's Windows 11 hardware changes surprise.

Windows 11 comes as a free update later this year, but is not compatible for many Windows 10 users. Microsoft has revised minimum system requirements and the CPU changes are particularly surprising. Windows 11 is officially supported by 8th gene and new Intel core CPUs, Apollo Lake and newer Pentium and Celeron.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Android Circuit: Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE Leaks, Xiaomi’s Affordable Flip Phone, Windows 11 On Your Smartphone

Taking a look back at seven days of news and headlines across the world of Android, this week’s Android Circuit includes the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 details, Galaxy S21 FE leaks, one more Nord from OnePlus, Xiaomi’s plans for the Mi Mix Flip, Covid 19 vaccination cards in Google Pay, Google’s next messaging service, the Pixel 5a release date, and running Windows 11 on an Android smartphone.
SoftwareThe Verge

Microsoft’s Blue Screen of Death is changing to black in Windows 11

Microsoft is changing its famous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) to black in Windows 11. The software giant started testing its new design changes in a Windows 11 preview earlier this week, but the Black Screen of Death isn’t fully enabled yet. The Verge understands Microsoft will be switching to a Black Screen of Death for Windows 11, matching the new black logon and shutdown screens.

