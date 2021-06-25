Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Power Cut To Local Church Causing Service Cancellation

Posted by 
Kyle Smith
Kyle Smith
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pWQH_0af8DUUa00
churchPhoto by Daniel Tseng on Unsplash

There's some sad and disturbing news for St. Phillip’s Evangelical Lutheran Church this week. Someone was attempting to steal valuable metals from the church and the power was disconnected as a result. St. Phillip's Evangelical church is located on 2424 Annie Malone Dr.

According to local reports, suspects tried to steal copper wire from the church’s power supply, but they didn’t even do that right. The individuals attempting to take this copper would then sell the copper for money. According to an article via the FBI, Copper thieves otften target electrical sub-stations, cellular towers, telephone land lines, railroads, water wells, construction sites, and vacant homes for lucrative profits.

This is especially disturbing because the first in-person service at St. Phillip's Evangelical Lutheran Church in over a year took place on Father’s Day, after only holding virtual worship services on Zoom.

“Everyone was excited about coming in for in person services,” said Dr. Terrence Freeman, the president of the church’s council.

Because of recent events, the church will be forced to go back to virtual services. James Williams has attended St. Phillip's Evangelical Lutheran Church all of his life and was quoted as saying this is "Very sad, very sad."

One local electrical contractor said a repair like this will cost the 60-member congregation at least $2,500 and it could go much higher.

While the costs of this crime are a challenge, the timing of this tragedy is perhaps the most disheartening part of this crime. The church is comprised of mostly older members who get a lot from the interaction of being in-person. While virtual services are handy, many older members do not have access to Zoom without the assistance of other family members. Despite reports that up to 70% of elderly are online, even in those situations 30% of the population is not online. And this does not take into account areas that do not have high-speed internet access available at this time.

The president of the church council wants justice but that doesn’t necessarily mean putting those responsible in jail.

“Let me hope for their recovery, let me hope for their redemption,” Freeman said. “At the same time, you don’t get a pass from doing what you’re doing.”

If you would like to help or support St. Phillips Evangelical Lutheran Church at this time, the best way is probably to visit their Facebook page located here. There is a phone number and other contact information as well as a link to send donations and much more.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Kyle Smith

Kyle Smith

St. Louis, MO
796
Followers
194
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

I write about writing, productivity, and creativity.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evangelical Church#Railroads#Fbi#Fbi#Copper#Zoom#The Church Council#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.

Comments / 1

Community Policy