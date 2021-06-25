Power Cut To Local Church Causing Service Cancellation

church Photo by Daniel Tseng on Unsplash

There's some sad and disturbing news for St. Phillip’s Evangelical Lutheran Church this week. Someone was attempting to steal valuable metals from the church and the power was disconnected as a result. St. Phillip's Evangelical church is located on 2424 Annie Malone Dr.

According to local reports, suspects tried to steal copper wire from the church’s power supply, but they didn’t even do that right. The individuals attempting to take this copper would then sell the copper for money. According to an article via the FBI, Copper thieves otften target electrical sub-stations, cellular towers, telephone land lines, railroads, water wells, construction sites, and vacant homes for lucrative profits.

This is especially disturbing because the first in-person service at St. Phillip's Evangelical Lutheran Church in over a year took place on Father’s Day, after only holding virtual worship services on Zoom.

“Everyone was excited about coming in for in person services,” said Dr. Terrence Freeman, the president of the church’s council.

Because of recent events, the church will be forced to go back to virtual services. James Williams has attended St. Phillip's Evangelical Lutheran Church all of his life and was quoted as saying this is "Very sad, very sad."

One local electrical contractor said a repair like this will cost the 60-member congregation at least $2,500 and it could go much higher.

While the costs of this crime are a challenge, the timing of this tragedy is perhaps the most disheartening part of this crime. The church is comprised of mostly older members who get a lot from the interaction of being in-person. While virtual services are handy, many older members do not have access to Zoom without the assistance of other family members. Despite reports that up to 70% of elderly are online, even in those situations 30% of the population is not online. And this does not take into account areas that do not have high-speed internet access available at this time.

The president of the church council wants justice but that doesn’t necessarily mean putting those responsible in jail.

“Let me hope for their recovery, let me hope for their redemption,” Freeman said. “At the same time, you don’t get a pass from doing what you’re doing.”

If you would like to help or support St. Phillips Evangelical Lutheran Church at this time, the best way is probably to visit their Facebook page located here. There is a phone number and other contact information as well as a link to send donations and much more.