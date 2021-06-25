Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court limits damages in TransUnion ‘terrorist list’ lawsuit

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday narrowed the scope of a class action lawsuit against TransUnion in which thousands of people sought damages after the credit reporting company flagged their names as matching those on a government list of suspected terrorists and drug traffickers. TransUnion had appealed...

wkzo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transunion#Credit Report#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Reuters#The U S Supreme Court#Transunion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Nissan
Related
EconomyABQJournal

TransUnion ruling a mushy throw-back

In March 2005, Colorado resident Sandra Cortez was in the market for a new car. She intended to finance the purchase with a loan, and requested a copy of her credit report from TransUnion, one of the big three credit reporting agencies. The report assured her that her credit score...
Congress & Courtsnewsitem.com

Democrats craft voting bill with eye on Supreme Court fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — As congressional Democrats gear up for another bruising legislative push to expand voting rights, much of their attention has quietly focused on a small yet crucial voting bloc with the power to scuttle their plans: the nine Supreme Court justices. Democrats face dim prospects for passing voting...
Congress & Courtswuwf.org

Supreme Court Draws Fire Over Lawyer Education Rule

Attorneys, professional organizations, and legal experts are lashing out at the Florida Supreme Court for a rule that is shaking up lawyers’ ability to receive credit for continuing education courses required to keep practicing. The controversial rule — issued by the court in April — prohibits The Florida Bar from...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

U.S. Supreme Court Again Restricts the Viability of International Human Rights Lawsuits in Federal Courts Under the 1789 Alien Tort Statute

In Nestle v. Doe, a near-unanimous majority of the U.S. Supreme Court dealt yet another blow to plaintiffs seeking to bring lawsuits against corporations for violations of international law holding that mere “corporate activity” within the United States is not enough to satisfy the general presumption against the extraterritorial application of federal law. Nestle represents the third time since 2013 that the court has sharply limited the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims under the 1789 Alien Tort Statute (ATS), 28 U.S.C. §1350, which grants federal courts jurisdiction over torts by “aliens in violation of the law of nations …” The justices continue to disagree over what types of claims remain open under the ATS and declined to adopt a categorical rule prohibiting any ATS lawsuits against corporations.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog group calls for Supreme Court reforms

A nonpartisan watchdog group is calling for reforms to the Supreme Court aimed at depoliticizing the contentious confirmation process for its justices and diffusing the power concentrated at the top of the federal judiciary. A panel of former judges and legal scholars convened last year by the group Project on...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court donor ruling is a defeat for Kamala Harris

Many media pundits will reflexively view the recent Supreme Court decision to strike down the California rule mandating that nonprofit groups disclose their top donors as a victory for conservatives such as Charles Koch. While the Koch-associated group Americans for Prosperity (AFP) served as the lead plaintiff to challenge the law, this 6-3 ruling by the justices should also be viewed as a loss for Vice President Harris.
Lee County, FLPosted by
WJCT News

U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Florida Medicaid Dispute

After getting off a Lee County school bus in November 2008, Gianinna Gallardo was struck by a truck and suffered catastrophic injuries. Now, more than a decade later, her case could lead to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that will affect Medicaid programs across the country. The Supreme Court on...
Congress & CourtsInside Higher Ed

U.S. Supreme Court to Hear University Pension Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider the appeal of Northwestern University employees who say the university mismanaged their 403(b) pension investments. The lawsuit against Northwestern was one of roughly 20 filed in 2016 charging that wealthy and prestigious universities failed to fulfill their fiduciary duty by charging unreasonable fees and offering too many investment options.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
@LockerRoom

Supreme Court Opinions Expose ‘Hysterics’ Who Pose as Analysts

Isaac Schorr and Brittany Bernstein of National Review Online highlight analysts’ misguided assessments of the U.S. Supreme Court’s final rulings this term. The Supreme Court handed down the final rulings of its term last week, with both of them breaking down along ideological lines; the six Republican-appointed justices residing in the majority, their three Democratic counterparts dissenting. Naturally, those entrusted with interpreting the legal jargon of these judicial opinions for the general public saw this for the responsibility it is.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

U.S. Supreme Court Tackles Retroactivity Issue

Last term, in Ramos v. Louisiana, 590 U.S. ___, 140 S. Ct. 1390 (2020), the U.S. Supreme Court held by a 6-3 vote that the Sixth Amendment right to trial by jury, as incorporated against the states by way of the 14th Amendment, requires a unanimous verdict to convict a defendant of a serious offense in a state criminal trial. Ramos overruled Apodaca v. Oregon, 406 U.S. 404 (1972), in which a plurality of the court held that the Sixth Amendment required unanimous jury verdicts in federal trials but not state trials.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

U.S. Supreme Court backs donor privacy

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court backed donor privacy in a decision released Thursday, July 1. The closely watched ruling was based on a case from California in which the state’s then-Attorney General Kamala Harris tried to require nonprofit organizations to disclose the identities of donors by requiring them to file an unredacted “Schedule B” with their taxes, which would reveal the identities of anyone giving $5,000 or more in money or goods.
Congress & Courtsfinance-commerce.com

Supreme Court backs pipeline in case on land seizures

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court cleared the way Tuesday for a pipeline to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, ruling that PennEast Pipeline Co., the project’s developer, may exercise the federal government’s power of eminent domain to condemn land owned by New Jersey. The vote was 5-4. Chief...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court dumps border wall funding case

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal from former President Donald Trump to rule against funding used for the wall along the southern border. In an unsigned order, the court sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit with instructions to vacate its judgments. It also instructed a district court in the case to "consider what further proceedings are necessary and appropriate in light of the changed circumstances in this case," namely that Trump is no longer president.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Biden’s Supreme Court commission pushes for judicial term limits

President Biden‘s Supreme Court commission explored the possibility of packing the Supreme Court and implementing term limits to end lifetime judicial appointments Wednesday during its second public meeting. The commission is expected to release a final report on its findings and recommendations later this year. During Wednesday’s hours-long meeting, a...
Congress & Courtsatlantaagentmagazine.com

U.S. Supreme Court rejects CDC eviction moratorium

The nationwide eviction moratorium put into place by the Centers for Disease Control last year will end sooner than expected, following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The court said in the 5-4 ruling that the CDC overstepped its authority in establishing the nationwide moratorium, but the court stopped short of ending the eviction ban immediately. That means the moratorium will expire at the end of July and not be extended further.
Congress & Courtsnatlawreview.com

Supreme Court Rejects Human Rights Lawsuit Against U.S. Corporations, But Leaves Door Open For Future Claims

On June 17, the U.S. Supreme Court held that U.S. corporations are not liable for alleged abuses against non-U.S. citizens in foreign countries merely because general operational decisions made in the United States contributed to the tortious overseas conduct. Nestlé USA, Inc. v. Doe I, 593 U.S. __ (2021). At the same time, however, the Court signaled that non-citizens can sue U.S. corporations for violations of international law in principle, even if questions remain about the actual scope of claims that courts may recognize going forward. Meanwhile, as U.S. consumers and investors intensify their own demands for responsible sourcing, sustainability, and transparency in global product and commodity supply chains, the Court’s decision may lead to more pressure on lawmakers, regulators, and corporate boards and officers to advance initiatives that independently address these concerns.
Congress & Courtsnatlawreview.com

To Be Fair, the Supreme Court Grants Assignor Estoppel a Reprieve but Limits Its Scope

The Supreme Court of the United States upheld the validity of doctrine of assignor estoppel but concluded that the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit failed to recognize the boundaries of the doctrine. Minerva Surgical, Inc. v. Hologic, Inc. Case No. 20-440 (Supr. Ct., June 29, 2021)(Kagan, Justice)(Barrett, Justice, dissenting)(Alito, Justice, dissenting). With the Court’s concern to maintain the underlying principle of fairness and the limits of doctrine of assignor estoppel in Westinghouse Elec. & Mfg. Co. v. Formica Insulation Co., the Court vacated the Federal Circuit’s decision and remanded. In a 5-4 decision, Justice Elena Kagan delivered the opinion of the Court with dissenting opinions from Justices Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett.

Comments / 0

Community Policy