Outlander is going to be at NYCC 2021. Usually, getting tickets would be pretty easy, but things are different this year. How do you get tickets for the panel?. Like the two previous NYCCs, Outlander is getting a panel during the 2021 event. We don’t know what it will include yet. Nor do we know where it is or the time it will be on. All we know right now is that it will be happen on Saturday, Oct. 9.