Global investors will be focused on India’s stock market as two startups, both of which are unicorns, are slated to go public in the next few weeks. First off the block will be Zomato, a restaurant aggregator and food delivery venture, whose public issue of shares opens on July 14. The company is looking to raise 93.75 billion rupees (about $1.25 billion) through a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale from its parent company.