Counting On star Justin Duggar’s wife Claire Spivey shared a couple of new photos recently and she looks so much different than she did before. Since the pair tied the knot in February, they have shared lots of photos of themselves on social media. They are documenting their first months as a married couple, and fans are loving being able to keep up with them. They have posted pictures from their date nights out, sneak peeks of their wedding photos, and plenty of other snaps.