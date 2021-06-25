Masconomet Student Council recognizes Small Town Hero Awards finalists
The Annual Small Town Hero Awards is an initiative jointly led by the Masconomet Student Council and the Masconomet School Committee’s Community Relations Subcommittee. This year, it celebrates and honors local heroes who have stepped up and led significant change and impact during the pandemic. During the selection process, fifteen candidates/groups were selected as finalists to recognize their incredible contributions to the Tri-Town Community.www.wickedlocal.com