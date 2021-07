Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands by the Venice lagoon and promises: “That will make the world a better place.” He is proud: The major industrialized and trading countries have agreed to dry up tax havens around the world and to demand more taxes from large digital companies. In the end there was applause from the scene, reports the SPD politician. For the chancellor candidate it is a welcome success in the election campaign: for years he had been one of the international driving forces behind the reform. Its aim is to turn a system inside out that is no longer up to date after around 100 years.