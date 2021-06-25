The Return Of Rick

Four years ago, long before the Pacers moved on from one Nate only to hire and fire another, Doug McDermott finished the 2017-18 season playing for the Dallas Mavericks, where he converted a career-best 49 percent of his threes in 26 games following a midseason trade. Put into action, then, by the same man who recently signed a four-year contract to return to Indiana as head coach, the fourth-year sharpshooter, as he so often does, would explode from the left corner into a maze of picks, darting straight across the lane and feigning a flex screen before abruptly veering into a shot at the top of the key. Though the possession ended in a rare miss that, now, seems contrary to McDermott’s normal movement pattern, wherein he hugs the edge of the three-point line while rocketing around consecutive picks, the play executed was one that Rick Carlisle continued to make use of this past season, only with Tim Hardaway Jr. expressing the role and steps of off-ball mover.