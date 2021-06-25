The Return Of Rick
For some reason, I tuned into Indiana’s 1 percent chance at winning the NBA Draft Lottery the other night. Maybe I was feeling hopeful. That feeling’s been pretty fleeting lately when it comes to the Pacers. Maybe I was just feeling nostalgic, pining for the days of the late David Stern awkwardly ripping open envelopes. The real explanation is probably that I had absolutely nothing better to do on a Tuesday night. The Pacers’ Hail Mary fell several yards short of the end zone, of course, as they settled into what’s now become an all-too-familiar middle-of-the-first-round, late-lottery 13th pick.www.indianapolismonthly.com