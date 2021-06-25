New leadership at a group dedicated to helping the government with 5G technology
The National Spectrum Consortium funded by the Defense Department is devoted to R&D related to the emerging 5G and related Internet of Things technologies. Now it has a new executive director with Capitol Hill, Pentagon and industry experience. Dr. Maren Leed joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio.