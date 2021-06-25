New leadership at a group dedicated to helping the government with 5G technology

Computer networks play a critical role on the modern battlefield. Given that the current U.S. military doctrine plans for future wars to be fought across multiple domains (i.e., land, sea, air, cyber, space), these networks are becoming even more important. They allow units to communicate, process data, share information, and synchronize efforts across these domains. Over the last two decades, more traditional computer networks have given way to clouds. As such, the US Department of Defense (DoD) awarded a contract to Microsoft in 2019 to develop the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) to bring these cloud capabilities to the warfighter.