It seems like there isn’t much that Elvis Presley didn’t do. He was the King of Rock and Roll. That royal title demanded much of him. For instance, it wasn’t just his iconic voice that brought him fame. He also knew how to whip a crowd into a frenzy. At the same time, the timing of his rise to fame had much to do with it. So, there was a little fate in the mix. He was also an accomplished actor. On top of all of that, he had a family and a close circle of friends to look after.