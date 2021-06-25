The Whiteboard: Suns struggle, Mavs wild out and Bucks need to adjust

When the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns took the floor for game one of the NBA Finals, there were likely some nerves from both sides of the court. The Suns have not been to the finals since 1993, and the Bucks last saw a finals series in 1974. Beyond the franchises, many of the players involved in the game were making their first NBA Finals appearance as well. This series is going to be a proving ground for two teams that both have navigated the superstars and large markets in their respective conferences to get to this point, and now both look to secure a championship.