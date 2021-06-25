Cancel
The Whiteboard: Suns struggle, Mavs wild out and Bucks need to adjust

Cover picture for the articleThe Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The Mavericks have apparently settled on Jason Kidd as their next head coach. Setting aside the issue of an organization trying to repair a culture of unaccountability and sexual harassment while hiring a head coach with a history of domestic violence, a serious drunk driving incident and a slew of other culture-disrupting incidents with nearly every team he played for or coached, what in his history leads the Mavericks to think he’s a good choice from an on-court standpoint?

NBA
ClutchPoints

3 adjustments Hawks must make to force a Game 7 vs. Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks head back home on Saturday as they look to save their season in Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Atlanta is on the brink of elimination after Milwaukee dominated Game 5 with a wire-to-wire 123-112 victory to take a 3-2 series lead.
NBA
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Paul George and Reggie Jackson left it all out there

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. One-half of the NBA Finals matchup is set, with the Suns finally finishing off the Clippers. Here’s to the players who made that a series and wishing a swift recovery to the stars on the other side of the bracket.
NBA

Locked On Suns Wednesday: Chris Paul’s slump, Suns defensive adjustments and more Game Six thoughts with Anthony Slater

Heading into another huge game day for the Suns, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, who has been filling in on Suns coverage during the postseason, joins the show to talk about Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, the Suns’ defense and how this Suns team can pull off a road win in Game Six. We also discuss how the Suns can corral Paul George, Reggie Jackson and DeMarcus Cousins, and what the Suns’ rotation could look like tonight.
NBA

Phoenix Suns: 3 Adjustments to Make For Game 6 vs Clippers

Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul (Photo by Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports) To give you an idea of how lopsided Game 5 was, the Phoenix Suns only led the supposedly left-for-dead Los Angeles Clippers for only 20 seconds. The Suns seemingly thought they could just waltz into Phoenix Suns Arena, and then emerge from it two hours later as Western Conference Champions. Even Clippers super-fan Skip Bayless showed little confidence in his team ahead the matchup.
NBA

Bucks ready for Suns in NBA Finals

(WNFL/LEARFIELD) – The Milwaukee Bucks are ready to face the Phoenix Suns tonight in Game One of the NBA Finals. Yes, the Bucks have dropped the first game of their last two series but that is something Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is aware of. With that in mind, he’s told his guys to relax.
NBA

Bucks vs. Suns Game One Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the freaking NBA Finals facing off against the Phoenix Suns! Who would’ve guessed we would be able to start off one of these game threads that way. And in even better news…the Greek Freak is back!!. Check out the full preview here, and follow along...
NBA

Bucks, Suns Believe Defense Still Wins Championships

After a shortened roller-coaster regular season and playoffs that have been defined by injuries to star players, the NBA Finals matchup is finally set. The Phoenix Suns are back in the Finals for the first time since 1993 and the Milwaukee Bucks are making their first appearance since 1974. The two will face off in a battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy with Game 1 on Tuesday night.
NBA

Bucks Fall to Suns in Game One of Finals

When the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns took the floor for game one of the NBA Finals, there were likely some nerves from both sides of the court. The Suns have not been to the finals since 1993, and the Bucks last saw a finals series in 1974. Beyond the franchises, many of the players involved in the game were making their first NBA Finals appearance as well. This series is going to be a proving ground for two teams that both have navigated the superstars and large markets in their respective conferences to get to this point, and now both look to secure a championship.
NBA

Bucks vs. Suns Game One Recap: Milwaukee Unable to Dig Themselves Out

The Milwaukee Bucks played in their first NBA Finals game since 1974 but fell short against the Phoenix Suns 105-118. For the third straight series, Milwaukee lost Game One and will need to right the ship to try and even the series. Three Observations. Giannis looked pretty good. Considering he...
NBA

2021 NBA Finals: Everything you need to know about Bucks vs. Suns

In 1969, the Milwaukee Bucks won a coin toss over the Phoenix Suns to win the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft and went on to take Lew Alcindor — better known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — who completely transformed the franchise’s trajectory, winning three MVP awards with the team and an NBA championship in 1971.
Celebrities
Newsweek

Who is Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker?

Devin Booker had a busy weekend. On Saturday, the two-time NBA All-Star hit the headlines after Kendall Jenner shared a picture of them in a story on Instagram to celebrate their one year anniversary, while on Sunday he was involved in a scuffle with Nikola Jokic. Here is everything you...
NBA

Suns 118, Bucks 105

PHOENIX, AZ (WHBL) – Despite the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Phoenix Suns grabbed the first game of the NBA Finals, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Phoenix. Chris Paul poured in a game-high 32 points in his Finals debut, while Devin Booker added 27 for the Suns, who take a 1-0 lead in the best of seven series. Deandre Ayton racked up 22 points and 19 rebounds in the victory.
NBA

Suns, Bucks aim to stick with plan for Game 2

Two teams that believe they’ve got the other right where they want them hope to follow a successful script when the Milwaukee Bucks and host Phoenix Suns duel in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. Seeking their first-ever NBA title in their first trip to the Finals...
NBA
AllPacers

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Check Out The Kobe Bryant Shoes P.J. Tucker Is Wearing

P.J. Tucker and the Milwaukee Bucks trail the Phoenix Suns 1-0 in the NBA Finals heading into Game 2 in Arizona on Thursday night. Before the game, the Boardroom (h/t Nick DePaula as seen in the Tweet) posted a picture of his Kobe Bryant shoes for the night, and the photo can be seen in a Tweet from the Boardroom's Twitter account below.
NBA

DraftKings Virginia NBA Finals Promo: Bet $1 Win $150

To secure the total $1000 deposit match bonus, you will have to deposit $5000, as DraftKings matches with a 20% rate. The $50 free bet will also be honored once you make your first deposit into your newly created account. Remember, this new user bonus is only available to potential bettors located in one of the states where DraftKings is legal, and you must be at least 21 years or older.

