Coty has announced the relaunch of its Kylie Cosmetics range with new formulas that are “clean and vegan”, along with refreshed packaging. Consumers will now be able to buy the reality star’s (Kylie Jenner) brand globally through a new Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) website that opens on 15 July. It will also be the first time that Kylie Cosmetics are available in-store globally at select retailers including Harrods and Selfridges in the UK, Douglas in Europe, and Mecca in Australia. In the US, the brand will relaunch with the new line in Ulta Beauty stores in August.