Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Album Review: Gaspard Augé - Escapades

By Ryan Middleton
magneticmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been five years since Justice released their album Woman. Though the French duo did release Woman Worldwide in 2019, an album of reworkings from their discography, there had been mostly radio silence on potential new music. In the breakneck pace of the modern music business, five years is like 50 at this point. But about one month ago, we got a hint of something. One half of the duo, Gaspard Augé announced a solo album Escapades, which promised to bring something a little different from the producer.

www.magneticmag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Music Business#Modern Music#Paris#French#Woman Worldwide#Motorbass Studios#Counterbalance#Woman Era Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Album reviews: New music from Jonathon Long, OHD and Willie Durisseau

(Nouveau Electric Records) “Creole House Dance” is a new recording of sounds from a century ago. Lost Bayou Ramblers’ fiddler Louis Michot, founder of Nouveau Electric Records, and zydeco musician Corey Ledet interviewed and recorded music by Willie Durisseau in 2019. The Creole fiddler died later that year at the age or 101. Durisseau was born in Mallet, Louisiana, and he and his brothers learned to make their own fiddles and bows, which is briefly touched on in the track “Willie’s Zydeco.” In the 1930s and early ’40s, Durisseau played Creole music at house parties. His family and community were affected by World War II and migration to Texas, and the gatherings were rare afterward. Creole la la music later became the foundation of zydeco. In 2017, family members gave Durisseau a new fiddle, and he started playing the old style of music.
Musicunfspinnaker.com

Volunteer pick album review: Wrong by NoMeansNo

Only sheep need a leader – How three randos from Canada created the greatest punk album you’ve (probably) never heard of. Punk is one of the most iconic musical phenomenons of the 20th century. This iteration (or, according to some, rejection) of seventies hard rock spawned the hardcore movement, spearheaded by bands such as Black Flag, Descendents, and MDC. Hardcore itself has spawned multiple subgenres, including emo/emotional hardcore (Cap’n Jazz, Rites of Spring, Sunny Day Real Estate, The Brave Little Abacus), grindcore (Napalm Death, Pig Destroyer, Discordance Axis), and post-hardcore (At the Drive-In, Fugazi, and the mighty NoMeansNo).
Musicunfspinnaker.com

Album review: Songs in A Minor: 20th Anniversary Exclusives

“Songs in A Minor: 20th Anniversary Exclusives” is the self-explanatory release of four songs dedicated to Alicia Keys’ debut album, “Songs in A Minor” (2001), which sold more than 50,000 copies during its first day of availability. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is certified diamond worldwide. In this EP, the Grammy-awarded singer reintroduces the hit track “Fallin’,” which led her climb to fame in 2001, as well as two new love songs – “Foolish Heart” and “Crazy (Mi Corazon).”
Musicindierockcafe.com

Album Review: TEMPOREX’s Sophomore Release ‘Bowling’

TEMPOREX is San Diego musician Joseph Flores. You may remember from his 2017 hit “Nice Boys”, which garnered a lot of love and play on Instagram and in particular TikTok. That song – and the entirety of TEMPOREX’s previous release, Care – traded in sweet but sickly bedroom pop. Those came out in his teenage years and, now in his early 20s, Flores does, to his credit, try to find new stylistic pop lanes in Bowling, his new album, while finding very few strikes to over the 10 tracks.
MusicNME

Tom Odell – ‘Monsters’ album review: a clumsy curveball

Since the release of his 2013 debut album ‘Long Way Down’ Chichester singer-songwriter Tom Odell has made a name for himself in releasing pleasantly uneventful indie-pop love songs. Whipping up stirring emotion through a series of piano-pounds and fist-clenching choruses – and the snarl of his powerful vocal – Odell ranked among a series of male pop artists who seem engineered for commercial success, but tread little new ground with their galumphing heartbreak ballads. Eight years and three Odell albums later, the direction of the most exciting pop has shifted towards genre-slippy, sample-heavy music – mainstream pop records now take on a more experimental structure, often punctuated by conceptual interludes and hip-hop inspired production. And armed with a white vest top and a Moog synth, fourth album ‘Monsters’ is Tom Odell’s attempt at getting involved and shaking things up.
Rock Musictheyoungfolks.com

Album review: Grey Fields Drop Lucent ‘Vesna’

Chicago-based art-rock/prog-rock outfit Grey Fields recently released their album, Vesna, which according to the band “revolves around the concept of cycles. It’s moody and filled with existential questions, sort of similar to a band like Radiohead.”. Made up of Alex Dzamtovski (vocals, guitar, keys), Adam Repp (bass, vocals), and John...
Music5mag.net

Review: Anywhere Here, the new album by Gavin Boyce

Hailing from Waterford, Ireland, Gavin Boyce first came to my attention with his 2012 track “Divine In You.” It became a staple in my DJ sets for years, and it’s been a delight to observe his artistic growth ever since. “Divine In You,” and the follow up “Haboo” showed a spark of something that’s sadly lacking in much of today’s electronic music: emotional intelligence. If you believe, as I do, that at its best music can provide something akin to a guided meditation, allowing us to explore the entire range of human feelings in a somewhat contained “safe space,” then music like Gavin’s stands out amid the noise. It’s always a joy to watch a producer, having mastered the challenges of actually creating and finishing a track, set out on the journey of infusing their music with as much sentiment and personality as they can. I think most people expect this sort of expressiveness from their jazz trumpet or rock guitar solos, but sadly it’s become too rare a phenomenon in instrumental electronic music for audiences to demand it. And it wasn’t always this way.
Musicarcamax.com

Album reviews: H.E.R., Hiss Golden Messenger, Joey Spampinato tribute

(MBK Entertainment / RCA ***) Gabriella Wilson got her start as a child star, and since she became H.E.R. in 2016 her career has caught fire, including her showstopping “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl this year, her best song Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe,” and her best original song Oscar for “Fight for You” from "Judas and the Black Messiah."
Chicago, ILriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: G Herbo expands his introspection on ’25’

The Chicago drill scene is alive and well. Between Polo G’s Hall of Fame and, now, G Herbo‘s 25—we may have a new trend setting up to define the next era of hip-hop. The new record follows G Herbo’s 2020 album, PTSD, on which the rapper reflected internally on his struggles with the titular disorder, brought on from firsthand experience with street violence growing up. On 25, Herbo continues to grapple with those issues, while simultaneously reflecting on his career successes, with contrasting thematic celebratory and somber sequences.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Album Review: "The Golden Casket" by Modest Mouse (8/10)

It’s been six years since alternative art rockers Modest Mouse’s last release, 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. A lot has changed between then and now. Maybe that’s why The Golden Casket, lyrically speaking, emphasizes technology’s increasing societal impact. Regardless, lyrical themes are less important than the way a recording makes you feel. This one’s like a warm bubble bath, churning with complex instrumentation and otherworldly effects. For any postmodern dreamer, it’s an introspective journey worth taking. – Andy Kaufmann.
Theater & DanceStanford Daily

Album Review: ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ by Tyler, The Creator

“Tyler Baudelaire” has arrived. The seventh full-length project from Tyler, The Creator arrives with a new character: an eclectic globetrotter who joins a long list of personas that Tyler has created throughout his career. Before even getting into the actual musical content, the album cover is a fantastic and memorable...
MusicYour EDM

Justice’s Gaspard Augé Publicly Comments on Justin Bieber’s Strangely Similar ‘Justice’ Album Art

Three months ago, Justin Bieber revealed the album artwork for his for most recent album, Justice. At the time, Ed Banger Records, the label representing French duo Justice, shared an image of the original concept design for the artists’ logo and it looked frighteningly similar. As it turns out, that wasn’t quite as much a coincidence as it would have originally seemed.
Musicstereoboard.com

Rose City Band - Earth Trip (Album Review)

Ripley Johnson’s third album under his Rose City Band guise is another to have benefited from lockdown restrictions. Johnson took advantage of the lull to connect with nature—sleeping under the stars, doing a spot of gardening and bathing outside. ‘Earth Trip’, therefore, feels like an album title with a purpose.
Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS ALBUM PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): VURVARAT — “THEURGIA MORTEM”

“All good things come to those who wait.” That hopeful proverbial saying is attributed to the English poet Lady Mary Montgomerie Currie (1843-1905), under her pseudonym of Violet Fane. Yet the same poem that’s the source of the saying also includes this stanza: “‘Ah, all things come to those who wait’ / (I say these words to make me glad) / But something answers soft and sad / ‘They come, but often come too late.'”
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: FRACTAL UNIVERSE The Impassable Horizon

French progressive death metal quartet Fractal Universe have made quite a name for themselves over the past few years. Not only are they signed to the esteemed Metal Blade Records, but both of their first two LPs—2017’s Engram of Decline and 2019’s Rhizomes of Insanity—earned them considerable and deserved praise from critics and genre fans alike. Unsurprisingly, they’ve upped their game yet again with The Impassable Horizon, a thoroughly brutal (yet also intermittently quirky and beautiful) journey that easily ranks as the band’s greatest work to date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy