Album Review: Gaspard Augé - Escapades
It has been five years since Justice released their album Woman. Though the French duo did release Woman Worldwide in 2019, an album of reworkings from their discography, there had been mostly radio silence on potential new music. In the breakneck pace of the modern music business, five years is like 50 at this point. But about one month ago, we got a hint of something. One half of the duo, Gaspard Augé announced a solo album Escapades, which promised to bring something a little different from the producer.www.magneticmag.com