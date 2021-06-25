Demand for Transparency Has Beauty Brands Talking
The most in-demand thing in beauty right now isn’t a product — it’s transparency. Transparency is information-sharing by a brand to differentiate itself within the market and cultivate trust with consumers. The type of information shared varies in nature depending on the brand — a clean brand is likely to practice ingredient transparency while a brand that prides itself on affordability is apt to share its pricing philosophy. Some brands openly share information about every aspect of their business.wwd.com