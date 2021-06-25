Flood Warning issued for Fulton, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Fulton; Knox The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Spoon River at London Mills affecting Knox and Fulton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Spoon River at Seville affecting Fulton County. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Spoon River at London Mills. * From Saturday evening to Monday afternoon. * At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 5.9 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural land near the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Spoon River London Mill 15.0 5.9 Fri 8 am CDT 12.7 16.4 15.3