According to Virgin Galactic, the flight has been delayed 90 minutes due to overnight weather. It’s now scheduled for 10:30 a.m. It’s the weekend after Independence Day, and the Brits are maybe, finally, getting us back for that whole Revolutionary War thing. Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson, an English business magnate extraordinaire and Buckingham Palace knight, will be launching himself into outer space nine days ahead of American billionaire and Amazon kingpin Jeff Bezos.