Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 22:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Fulton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Spoon River at Seville affecting Fulton County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Spoon River at London Mills affecting Knox and Fulton Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Spoon River at Seville. * From Sunday evening to late Monday evening. * At 9:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late Sunday evening to 22.6 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall to 22.0 feet and begin rising again Monday morning. It will rise to 23.3 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Water begins to flood agricultural areas near the river. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Easterly access road to Seville inundated. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Spoon River Seville 22.0 11.2 Fri 9 pm CDT 17.8 22.6 20.2