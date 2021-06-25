Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Hampton, NY

Snoeman Brings New York’s Bodega Storefronts to East Hampton

By Kristen Tauer
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, Snoeman teamed with fellow artist Maya Hayuk to paint protest posters. Working from the rooftop of her Brooklyn studio, the pair created and distributed large quantities of the colorful signs, tossing them down to passersby. “It was gratifying to contribute our art to something so important, and for others to be able to express themselves through our art,” says Snoeman, who in past months began affixing hand-painted posters around the city with messages like “spread love” and “do the right thing.” “I have continued making posters and have been posting them in the street,” he adds. “Same purpose, different delivery.”

wwd.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
East Hampton, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
East Hampton, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Street Art#Art Gallery#Signage#Snoeman Brings New York#N 53 Gallery#Puerto Rican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
WWD

Nick Cave Opens New Exhibit of ‘Truth Be Told’ in Hollywood

SPEAKING THE TRUTH: Less than one year before his first retrospective at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, Nick Cave, the civic-minded visual artist best known for his fantastical Soundsuits, made his big-screen debut this week with his “Truth Be Told” public art exhibit. Projected on a full-motion digital...
RestaurantsPosted by
WWD

Café Lapérouse Opens First Location in Paris

PARIS — French hospitality firm Moma Group has taken the first step toward the launch of an international chain of upscale coffee shops with the opening of Café Lapérouse inside the recently renovated Hôtel de la Marine in Paris. The project is backed by Antoine Arnault, head of communications and...
RetailPosted by
WWD

At Last, American Dream’s Luxury Wing Set to Open

American Dream, New Jersey’s mega retail and entertainment complex, will fill a big void in its promised offering on Sept. 17 when it launches its long-awaited luxury retail and dining wing, called The Avenue. The upscale lineup includes Saks Fifth Avenue — which will be the largest store in The...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Pyer Moss Couture Show Rained Out, Rescheduled

POSTPONED: Not even Mother Nature can stop Kerby Jean-Raymond from making history with his first Pyer Moss couture collection livestreaming as part of Paris Couture Week. After three rain-soaked hours Thursday afternoon at Villa Lewaro in leafy Irvington, N.Y., the first Black designer to be asked to join the couture calendar called it off — for now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy