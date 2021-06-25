Snoeman Brings New York’s Bodega Storefronts to East Hampton

During last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, Snoeman teamed with fellow artist Maya Hayuk to paint protest posters. Working from the rooftop of her Brooklyn studio, the pair created and distributed large quantities of the colorful signs, tossing them down to passersby. “It was gratifying to contribute our art to something so important, and for others to be able to express themselves through our art,” says Snoeman, who in past months began affixing hand-painted posters around the city with messages like “spread love” and “do the right thing.” “I have continued making posters and have been posting them in the street,” he adds. “Same purpose, different delivery.”