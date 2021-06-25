Guns N’ Roses: One of the ‘Worst Concerts in Michigan History’

In a new interview with Aftershocks TV, former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke disussed the differences between being a full-fledged member of a band and playing with other musicians in a hired-gun capacity. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Even when I got the GUNS N' ROSES gig, I, in the beginning, kind of thought that I was just stepping in for [previous GUNS N' ROSES guitarist] Izzy [Stradlin]. I don't think they really knew if Izzy was gonna be back or whatever. I kind of thought I was just stepping in and being a hired gun. But it was important to the band that I was a band member. Some of 'em may say differently now, because it's convenient, but at that time, if you look in the tour books, the replacement member doesn't get pages of pictures and stuff. I was represented as a band member — on the records, on the tour programs, everything. That's something they made the choice of. I mean, I was happy to be both — it was such a great gig at the time.