Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Guns N’ Roses: One of the ‘Worst Concerts in Michigan History’

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The co-headlining tour with Metallica in '92 should have been incredible, but it lands on the worst in Michigan history because of, you guessed it, Axl Rose. Axl Rose has a storied history of being persnickety (to be polite) at live concerts, but it was an illness that led to this disastrous night at the Pontiac Silverdome. This show was the beginning of the end of the co-headlining tour with Metallica.

wrkr.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Pontiac, MI
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Matt Sorum
Person
James Hetfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roses#Concerts#Guns N#Michigan History#The Pontiac Silverdome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Columbia, MDBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch STEVEN ADLER Perform GUNS N' ROSES Classics At M3 ROCK FESTIVAL

Video footage of Steven Adler's July 3 performance at the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland can be seen below. Joining the former GUNS N' ROSES drummer in his group are Ariel Kamin, the singer of Argentinian GN'R tribute band SON OF A GUN, plus guitarists Michael Thomas and Alistair James, and bassist Tanya O Callaghan.
Charlotte, MIlansingcitypulse.com

Q&A: Tommy Stinson of The Replacements, Guns N’ Roses plays backyard in Charlotte

FRIDAY, July 9 — Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire tour is just another feather in the cap of a legendary rock ‘n’ roll pioneer with a laundry list of plaudits. Back in 1979, along with his late brother guitarist Bob Stinson, and drummer Chris Mars, The Replacements were founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Soon after, vocalist/guitarist Paul Westerberg joined and the rest is alt-rock history. After drunkenly rising from the underground music scene in the early ’80s, the band recorded some of the most influential music of its era. To this day, the band’s sonic DNA still lingers heavily in scads of new bands.
Musicyucatanmagazine.com

Fans hope Guns N’ Roses concert in Yucatán actually happens

Social media in Yucatán has been abuzz since Monday when news surfaced that Guns N’ Roses would be performing at Xmatkuil in October. The ’80s band’s official website confirmed the booking with their headline, “Guns N’ Roses are F’N’ back in Mexico.”. Rock fans in Yucatán quickly tempered their expectations....
Musicmetalinsider.net

Guns N’ Roses’ Slash marks 15 years sober

Slash of Guns and Roses celebrated 15 years sober this past July 4th. In an instagram post, girlfriend Meegan Hodges, congratulated the legendary guitarist with the caption:. “Congratulations on your 15 YEARS of SOBRIETY! An addict who achieves recovery is capable of achieving anything’ (wise words someone said). I am so very proud of you every day but today I am so very extra proud of you. I love you to the moon and back!”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GILBY CLARKE: 'I Have Never Had More Lawyers Than When I Was In' GUNS N' ROSES

In a new interview with Aftershocks TV, former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke disussed the differences between being a full-fledged member of a band and playing with other musicians in a hired-gun capacity. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Even when I got the GUNS N' ROSES gig, I, in the beginning, kind of thought that I was just stepping in for [previous GUNS N' ROSES guitarist] Izzy [Stradlin]. I don't think they really knew if Izzy was gonna be back or whatever. I kind of thought I was just stepping in and being a hired gun. But it was important to the band that I was a band member. Some of 'em may say differently now, because it's convenient, but at that time, if you look in the tour books, the replacement member doesn't get pages of pictures and stuff. I was represented as a band member — on the records, on the tour programs, everything. That's something they made the choice of. I mean, I was happy to be both — it was such a great gig at the time.
MoviesDen of Geek

Terminator 2 at 30: How Guns N’ Roses Created the Perfect Hype

As far as blockbuster sequels go, Terminator 2: Judgment Day remains widely hailed as one of the best, having constructed a skillfully expanded spectacle without indulgently redefining the original premise. Yet, the film had to be sold to the public going into its July 3, 1991 wide release, which was nearly seven whole years after the first film cemented the superstardom of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Fortunately, a partnership with rockers Guns N’ Roses yielded a theme song in “You Could Be Mine” that would effectively convey the film’s intensity and attitude. Thirty years later, the song remains an indelible part of the revered sequel.
Worldthemusicuniverse.com

Guns N Roses returning to Mexico

Guns N’ Roses is returning to Mexico in October for three shows. GNR will perform in Guadalajara on October 7th, in Merida on October 9th and Monterrey on October 12th. A pre-sale for Nightrain fan club members starts July 7th at 11 am local time for Guadalajara and Merida and July 12th at 11 am local time for Monterrey. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning July 9th at 11 am local time for Guadalajara and Merida and July 15th at 11 am local time for Monterrey via Ticketmaster.
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Guns N' Roses Share 2016 Latin America Tour Footage

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are sharing video highlights from a fall 2016 tour of Latin America in the latest edition of their streaming concert series "Not In This Lifetime Selects." The band can be seen performing "Mr. Brownstone", "You Could Be Mine", "Better", "Sweet Child O' Mine", "My Michelle", "There...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Giggle Fit: Michigan Comedy Club to Give 30 Comics 90 Seconds Each

The sets are short but the stakes are high in the Comedy Rumble, a unique competition at a Michigan club where comics only get 90 seconds to get laughs. Everyone misses live concerts, but standup comedy is a performance all its own. Remember when we had one of the best comedy clubs in the Midwest? For years, Gary Fields brought the top national and regional acts to Battle Creek for side-splitting shows. Fields filled the basement of Shakespeare's with cavernous laughter for a time too. If you go way back in Kalamazoo, you'll remember that Zanies lived up to its name, and there were some great shows at the Ramada on S Westnedge near I-94.
MusicBillboard

Miley Cyrus Covers Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' With Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma & More

Nothing else matters except for Miley Cyrus' new Metallica cover -- and she didn't do the honors alone for this new tribute. The Plastic Hearts star teased in an interview earlier this year that she enlisted Sir Elton John, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and frequent collaborator Watt for a cover of the rock band's 1991 hit "Nothing Else Matters" for an upcoming Metallica covers album. On Tuesday (June 22), Cyrus revealed the other "all-star" in her band: Metallica's very own bassist Robert Trujillo.
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue, Slash of Guns N’ Roses Celebrate Sobriety

Nikki Sixx and Slash recently passed major sobriety milestones. Anyone who has watched Motley Crue’s “The Dirt” biopic knows that the band’s members have struggled with addiction over the years. Now, bass player Nikki Sixx is celebrating that he’s officially 20 years sober. Sixx recently shared the news on Instagram,...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

PETER CRISS Refused To Grant KISS Permission To Use 'Beth' In 'KISStory' Documentary

Paul Stanley spoke to Ultimate Classic Rock about the lack of involvement of Peter Criss and Ace Frehley in KISS's new A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory", which is set to premiere with a two-night event on June 27 and June 28 from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET. Stanley says Frehley and Criss's sound bites during the documentary come from archival interviews because both wanted to be paid and have "final editing rights" in order to be part of the project. In addition, Criss would not grant permission for the documentary makers to use the song "Beth" — which he co-wrote — in the film.
Musicpapermag.com

Macy Rodman Announces New Album, 'Unbelievable Animals'

In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.

Comments / 1

Community Policy