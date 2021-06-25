Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto: Why "Black Metal" Has "Lost Its Power"
Our shop is the only place in North America to get the exclusive "oxblood" variant of Darkthrone's Eternal Hails. Grab yours now before they're gone!. 2021 marks 35 years as a band for the iconic Norwegian duo Darkthrone. With a shared love for Celtic Frost, Bathory, Venom and more, members Fenriz and Nocturno Culto began their recorded history with the death-metal heavy Soulside Journey in 1991, and quickly became black-metal legends with their next three records: A Blaze in the Northern Sky (1992), Under a Funeral Moon (1993) and Transilvanian Hunger (1994). In the years since, Darkthrone have continued to evolve their artistic vision and extreme-metal sound across 10-plus albums that tipped their hat to prog, punk, and much more.www.revolvermag.com