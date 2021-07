COLUMBIA, PA — Columbia Borough Police arrested a homeless man on burglary and assault charges earlier this week. Authorities state that on the morning of Thursday, July 8, 2021, the Columbia Borough Police responded to an address in the 600 blk. of Furnace Ave. for an assault that just occurred. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 58-year-old male victim with a head injury and a large amount of blood covering his body. The victim was able to identify the suspect as Michael Newport, a homeless 36-year-old white male, and told police that Newport just walked in his door, chased him around and beat him up.