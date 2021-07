The United Nations (UN) recently released its annual “World Investment Report,” which shows the dramatic fall in global foreign direct investment (FDI) caused by the COVID-19 crisis. A partial recovery is expected for 2021, with the most optimistic scenario showing a return to 2019 FDI levels by 2022. However, uncertainty remains high, with the ongoing international tax negotiations at the OECD being a contributing factor. Clarity on the details of the new rules, as well as a policy design that minimizes the impact on global FDI, would provide international investors with some certainty in today’s highly uncertain global economy.