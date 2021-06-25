URMC orthopaedic center at marketplace is just the beginning of mall’s redevelopment
The University of Rochester Medical Center broke ground Thursday on what they say is the centerpiece of its Orthopaedics and Physical Performance Center at Marketplace Mall. A four-story patient care tower will be the heart of the state-of-the-art 19.1-acre medical campus located on the east side of the mall, where Sears used to occupy. The tower is designed for what URMC describes as “next-generation orthopaedic care,” same-day surgical procedures and holistic treatments that will support injury prevention and overall wellness.www.wxxinews.org