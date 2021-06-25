Cancel
Sebastian, FL

Arrest Warrant Issued for Damien Gilliams and Son for Filing a ‘False Police Report’ About Vice-Mayor Jim Hill

By Andy Hodges
sebastiandaily.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter allegedly filing a false police report about Sebastian Vice-Mayor Jim Hill, an arrest warrant has been issued for Damien Gilliams and his son, Damien Lee Fey Gilliams. According to the police report filed last month, the disgraced Councilman and his son accused Hill of running into the son outside a courtroom during the Damien Gilliams and Pamela Parris trial.

