Are hormones from the heart responsible for high nighttime blood pressure?

By University of Alabama at Birmingham
MedicalXpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of studies recently published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology by University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers describes the reasons behind low levels of natriuretic peptides in obese individuals. NPs are beneficial hormones produced by the heart that are responsible for the regulation of blood pressure and the overall cardiovascular and metabolic health of humans. This study also addresses how the disturbance of an individual's day-night, or diurnal, rhythm of these hormones contributes to poor cardiovascular health in obese individuals.

