JAY-Z Auctioning Reasonable Doubt NFT at Sotheby’s
There’s a new item on auction at Sotheby’s: a non-fungible token created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of JAY-Z’s debut Reasonable Doubt. JAY-Z commissioned the NFT from the Baltimore-born, Brooklyn-based multi-disciplinary artist Derrick Adams. It’s called Heir to the Throne, and you can preview a static image of the NFT below. The bidding starts at $1,000, and the auction closes on Friday morning, July 2; a portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Shawn Carter Foundation.pitchfork.com