Channing Tatum shares touching post about his daughter

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 16 days ago

Channing Tatum shared a sweet daddy-daughter beach moment with his little girl, Everly. The actor took to Instagram with a picture of the two together at night, writing: “You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun hehehe.”

