Molex Solutions Leading Evolution to 56 Gbps NRZ and 112 Gbps PAM-4 Signaling

The Associated Press
 16 days ago

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2019--Molex, a global provider of integrated electronic solutions, continues to make strong efforts in developing leading-edge technologies for high-speed data networking. Thanks to decades of knowledge and advanced, automated manufacturing, Molex is now offering a comprehensive portfolio of 112 Gbps solutions, which feature highly reliable technologies essential for meeting future speed demands and expanding capacity. As more data is generated and infrastructure moves to the cloud, Molex I/O and backplane cabling solutions support faster processing in high-performance computing and data center equipment. Molex is aggressively developing new and faster solutions to support these evolving needs. While the move to 112 Gbps has been a challenge for the overall industry, Molex has innovative solutions that perform at peak speeds in the densest footprints. The solutions not only meet 112 Gbps requirements, but they support future data rate speeds without reconfiguring basic networks.

“Data centers must evolve to meet the rising demand for faster data rates. Molex delivers highly scalable technologies equipped with advanced features to achieve the speed, signal integrity, EMI containment and thermal efficiencies they need to ramp up to next-generation equipment and networking platforms,” said David Brunker, Molex technical fellow, who serves on the DesignCon 2019 Technical Program Committee.

In data centers and telecom infrastructure, 56 Gbps NRZ and 112 Gbps PAM-4 speeds are some of the latest developments in serial data signal formats. Implementation of high data rate protocols requires a clean channel with low signal-to-noise ratios. Molex has a portfolio of five different solutions that are capable of reaching speeds up to 112 Gbps. These product lines include:

Come speak with industry experts at DesignCon 2019, where Molex will be showing these leading technologies for high-density channels among several other live demos in booth 631.

In addition to the booth demos, Molex will lead a technical session, “Exploring 56/112 Gbps Copper Interconnect Metrics Comparing Classic Methods with COM” on January 30 th at 2:00 p.m. in Ballroom C. Molex engineers will present a study that shows full channel assessments using Classic and COM tools with a map of their performance intersection. These performance studies will be conducted at 56 Gbps and 112 Gbps PAM-4 data rates.

See Molex at DesignCon 2019, being held at the Santa Clara Convention Center from January 30 - 31, 2019. To learn more about what Molex will highlight at DesignCon 2019, please visit: www.connector.com/solutions/designcon. To learn more about Molex 112 Gbps high-speed solutions for data center and telecom infrastructure applications, please visit https://www.connector.com/solutions/112-gbps-high-speed-capabilities/.

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, medical, industrial, automotive, and commercial vehicle. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.

Molex Resources:

Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005760/en/

Christa Carroll

Senior Vice President

Outlook Marketing Services

630.408.9164

Christa@outlookmarketingsrv.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION TELECOMMUNICATIONS MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Molex

PUB: 01/16/2019 02:51 PM/DISC: 01/16/2019 02:51 PM

