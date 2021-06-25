Cancel
Coming off NCAA regional, USC baseball coach Mark Kingston signs contract extension

By Michael Lananna
CharlotteObserver.com
 16 days ago

South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston has signed a two-year contract extension. The extension was approved by USC’s board of trustees on Friday. Hired in June of 2017, Kingston just completed his fourth season at the helm of the Gamecocks program, leading USC to a 34-23 (16-14 SEC) record in 2021. USC hosted an NCAA regional — as a No. 2 seed — but the Gamecocks were eliminated by Virginia, who went on to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

www.charlotteobserver.com
