Highlights + Evaluation of New WVU Commit Jamel King

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 17 days ago
Thursday evening, class of 2021 forward Jamel King (6'7", 180 lbs) of Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, AZ announced that he had committed to West Virginia.

King previously decommitted from New Mexico a couple of weeks ago and became a late get for the Mountaineers. He is expected to arrive on campus within the next week. King also held offers from other schools such as Arkansas State, East Tennessee State, Kennesaw State, Samford, South Alabama, Troy, UAB, and several others.

King is a very solid three-point shooter that has a consistent motion to his shot. Coming to WVU, King's offensive game is very similar to that of sophomore Jalen Bridges. He has the ability to make highly contested threes and will knock down pretty much anything when given an open look. He does drive the ball down the paint on occasion but that is one area of his game that he needs to continue to develop. With his length, King could be an asset on the offensive glass but again, will need to work on getting inside a little more to have that type of impact. Behind Bridges, the only other true wing West Virginia has on the roster is Taj Thweatt who appeared in just nine games as a true freshman. With Thweatt's limited experience, King will have a chance to compete for minutes as early as this upcoming season.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
215
Followers
644
158K+
Views
MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

West Virginia State
#Wvu#South Alabama#Bella Vista Prep#Uab#King#Facebook#Twitter Si Wvu#Callihan
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
West Virginia University
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
College Sports
