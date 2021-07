Summer is here and there are lots of fun events scheduled, and many of them are free. Here is your guide to free summer events in the Lehigh Valley. Easton Heritage Day: On July 11, Easton celebrates the reading of Declaration of Independence in Centre Square in 1776 with a family festival that showcases local history, offers activities for kids, and concludes with fireworks over the Forks of the Delaware. heritageday.org.