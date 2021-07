The first thought that entered Milton football coach Henry Lees’ mind when he met Marquis Robinson was, “Thank you Lord.”. Robinson was only an eighth-grader at the time, but he looked “how they’re supposed to look.” He was huge and he was young so Lees started calling him “Big Baby” — “because that’s what he was.” Lees meant it in a literal sense but soon realized it was applicable in other areas too as a young Robinson struggled at times with being a self-starter.