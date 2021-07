The American black metal band, Wolves In The Throne Room dropped a taste of their upcoming album Primordial Arcana today with their typically atmospheric song “Spirit of Lightning.” The album will come out on August 20th via Relapse Records. This will be their first album under Relapse Records. The band was previously signed to Artemis Records, under which they released their 2014 LP Clesitite and in 2017 Trice Woven. About their new album title, Primordial Arcana, the band refers to it as “a reference to the band’s ongoing reach back to the most ancient, archetypal energies.” They previously revealed their earthly track “Mountain Magick.”