Lucy Dacus' 'Home Video' Is a Southern Short-Story Collection With an Indie-Rock Soundtrack: Album Review

Lucy Dacus is slowly finding herself again. It has taken some time because, well, things got pretty dark there for a while. Sitting in the book-lined living room of the Philadelphia home she now shares with six of her close friends, the singer-songwriter starts to unpack what has been one of the most mentally debilitating years of her life. “I’m grateful to be surviving,” Dacus, 26, says matter-of-factly, before calmly explaining how last year, for the first stretch of quarantine, she became so depressed she completely disassociated from her body for two months. “It was maybe one of the worst depressive times of my life,” she says. “I realized, Oh yeah, this is a medical level of depression.”