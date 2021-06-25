Cancel
'Central Park' Newcomer Emmy Raver-Lampman on Making Molly Her Own and the Importance of Representation in Cartoons

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
SFGate
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter working on Apple TV Plus’ “Central Park” for “months and months” alone, Emmy Raver-Lampman, the animated musical sitcom’s new vocal talent, felt like most of the cast she heard through her headphones during recording sessions had become her musically gifted imaginary friends. Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Stanley Tucci and Eugene Cordero welcomed Raver-Lampman with open ears, and helped her make Molly Tillerman her own in the course of laying down tracks to some whimsical “bangers,” as the actor describes them.

