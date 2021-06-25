'Central Park' Newcomer Emmy Raver-Lampman on Making Molly Her Own and the Importance of Representation in Cartoons

So, you saw Tig Notaro get CGI’d into an action movie and you thought to yourself, What other mediums could we use to dispense more Tig Notaro into the world? Well, here’s one: The stand-up comic is becoming a fully animated character, with lines and colors and everything. HBO has released the trailer for Notaro’s upcoming special Drawn, in which she is, well, drawn. Her bits are also animated, which certainly helps make her collapsing from internal bleeding feel a little more … playful? Yeah, that’s the word.