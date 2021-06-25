Nearly 5 out of 6 coronavirus cases were undetected in pandemic's early months

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 181.8 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.93 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and by deaths that total 604,476. The data shows that more than 3 billion vaccine doses have now been administered globally. About 11 billion doses are required to inoculate 70% of the world's population of about 7 billion people, according to researchers at Duke University cited by the New York Times recently. That's the level required to achieve "herd immunity," according to experts. On a global basis, India is second in total cases at 30.4 million and third by fatalities at 398,454, although those numbers are expected to be undercounted given a shortage of tests. Brazil has the third-highest caseload at 18.5 million, according to JHU data, and is second in deaths at 515,985. Mexico has fourth-highest death toll at 232,803 and 2.5 million cases. In Europe, Russia has overtaken the U.K. by deaths. Russia has 132,973 fatalities, while the U.K. has 128,390, making Russia the country with the fifth-highest death toll in the world and highest in Europe.