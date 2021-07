After making history with a congressional win for Florida House District 70, Michele Rayner-Goolsby (D) is now running to replace Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D), and she’s just received a number of endorsements from countrywide LGBTQ leaders. In her video announcing her reelection campaign, Rayner-Goolsby said that she didn’t “run for office just to make history.” Instead, Rayner-Goolsby “ran because I want to make a difference for people.” In turn, her endorsements not only praise the work Rayner-Goolsby has done, but they also look to what the future has in store for district 13.