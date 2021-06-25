Cancel
Section of Milton Avenue to close overnight Sunday under interstate

By Gazette staff
The Janesville Gazette
JANESVILLE

A portion of Milton Avenue will close overnight in both directions starting Sunday, June 27, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The closure will last from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night and span from Kettering Street to Morse Street.

Drivers will need to use alternate routes such as Deerfield Drive. Left turns will not be permitted from Interstate 90/39 exit ramps, according to the release.

Southbound traffic will shift onto new concrete pavement under the interstate after the closure. Northbound lanes will be unaffected, according to the news release.

Starting Monday, left turns will be prohibited to and from northbound I-90/39 onto Milton Avenue until mid-July.

Work and closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information or updates, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.

