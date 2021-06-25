Cancel
Lady Gaga releases 'Born This Way' 10th anniversary edition

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 16 days ago
Lady Gaga released a special version of her album "Born This Way" featuring covers by Kylie Minogue, The Highwomen, Ben Platt and other artists. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga has released a 10th anniversary edition of her album Born This Way.

The 35-year-old singer and actress released a special version of the album Friday featuring the original album and six covers of songs from the album by different artists representing and advocating for the LGBTQ community.

The covers include Big Freedia on "Judas," Orville Peck on "Born This Way (The Country Road Version)," Kylie Minogue on "Marry the Night," Years & Years on "The Edge of Glory," The Highwomen, Brittney Spencer and Madeleine Edwards on "Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)" and Ben Platt on "Yoü and I."

Minogue released her version of "Marry the Night" earlier this month.

"Thank you to each of the incredible artists who reimagined #BornThisWay songs! And thank you Little Monsters for continuing to build our community of love, acceptance, and kindness for the last 10 years. I'm so grateful for each of you," Lady Gaga wrote Thursday on Instagram. "Rejoice and love yourself today 'cause baby, you were Born This Way."

Lady Gaga originally released Born This Way in May 2011. The album features the singles "Born This Way," "Judas," "The Edge of Glory," "Yoü and I" and "Marry the Night."

Lady Gaga released her sixth studio album, Chromatica, in May 2020.

UPI News

UPI News

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

