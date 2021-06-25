Cancel
‘A huge sense of relief’: Gibraltar votes yes to ease draconian abortion laws

By Independent TV
The Independent
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It was a great result,” said Marlene Hassan-Nahon, an independent MP and pro-choice campaigner. She was speaking after Gibraltar voted in a historic referendum to ease the country’s draconian abortion laws. A 62 per cent majority clearly backed change to restrictive laws so as to allow abortion to be legalised...

www.independent.co.uk
