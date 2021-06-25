Cancel
Technology

Important LGBTQ+ figures who shaped tech’s history

By Clare McDonald
Computer Weekly
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA British computer scientist, Sophie Wilson was the designer of the Acorn Micro-computer and creator of the programming architecture for the original ARM chip. In the 80s, Wilson worked on developing the programming language for the Acorn System 1, an 8-bit microcomputer designed for users to build themselves at home.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Basic Programming#Bbc One#Bbc Micro#British#Acorn Micro#The Acorn System 1#Bbc Basic#The Bbc Micro#Broadcom#Bcs
